Bhagyashree rose to fame with her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya. A year after the release of the movie, the actress got married to Himalaya Dasani in 1990. She went on to work on a couple of more films before retiring from the film industry to focus on her kids and family. In a recent interview, Bhagyashree revealed if she ever regretted that decision.

Did Bhagyashree regret quitting acting?

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhagyashree was asked about if she looked back at her acting career and felt regret over quitting too soon. To which the actress replied there has been moments she thought about it but it was about priorities and at that time she felt like her family needed her more.

Bhagyashree got married in 1990 | Image: File Photos

She said, “It was a momentary feeling when you are going through some problems. When I look back at my life I don’t like to live my life with regret. I think everything that transpires in your life makes you a better person. Priortising my home my family was important for me at that time in a way it reflects now cause i got this solid backup from my family.”

Bhagyashree went on to add you have to make some sacrifices to achieve other things in life. According to her, she came out as a winner. “You win some you lose some but at the end of the day you come out as a winner,” said the actress.

Bhagyashree breaks silence on battling depression

Bhagyashree also opened up about her phase of depression. The veteran actress shared that she lost belief in herself and that was a phase of her life where her children were there with her. She added, “Avantika had gone to London, husband was doing very well so he was traveling a lot, his work took him out a lot and for me, it was almost an emptiness and I started questioning myself on who I am.”

Bhagyashree talked about her phase of depression | Image: Facebook

The actress was unable to recognise herself and used to ask herself looking in the mirror, "Would I like to be friends with who I see in the mirror and I said no." Asserting that self-belief is really important, Bhagyashree said that nowadays people very easily call the term ‘depression', but at that time she was not aware of the term.

