Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata X Review: Movie Buffs Laud Kangana Ranaut Starrer, Call Actors' Performance 'Award-Worthy'

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata X Review: Kangana Ranaut starer has finally hit the theatres today, June 12. Helmed by Manoj Tapadia, the film is based on a real-life event narrating the story of brave doctors, nurses and hospital staff who protected the patients during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Cama Hospital.

Movie buffs are impressed after watching Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Cinemagoers who watched the early show of Kangana Ranaut's starrer penned their reviews on X, praising the content and performance of the actors. Several even said that all the actors in the film deserve an award. A user said, "Film is very good and it has inspired a lot of people. Because after a long time, a good movie has come."

Another wrote, "The movie is good and Kangana Ranaut has done a very good job."

A third user shared, "The film is good, and the story that has been taken up is very good. There is no lack in anyone’s acting."

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A user detailed about the one scene that stood out in the film, "The scenes involving the terrorists, as they make their way into the hospital, climb the stairs and try to locate people to kill, are genuinely nerve-racking. They make your skin crawl with anxiety and might even have you biting your nails, wondering what horror will unfold next. The actor playing Kasab does a phenomenal job of portraying him as closely as possible, and the dialogues between the terrorists make the experience even more horrific."

"Everyone who acted in the movie #bharatbhhagyaviddhaata should be awarded !! They all are so good !!! That salute scene of old guard still refresh in my eyes !!!," a user wrote.

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