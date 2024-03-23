Advertisement

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has started working on the upcoming instalment of the horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa. As per reports, the actor’s entry scene in the film is being mounted on a big scale. His entry will be marked by a song sequence in the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shoot underway

The entry song in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is being touted as one of the biggest songs in terms of production in Hindi cinema. The sequence will have 1,000 dancers, and a huge set has been erected in Film City, Mumbai with the choreography being handled by Ganesh Acharya.

Kartik Aaryan

Talking about the song, a source told IANS, “It is one of Bollywood’s biggest song shoots to date. 1,000 dancers joined in yesterday and this is Rooh Baba's entry scene in the film. Kartik has been working on this for the past two weeks. His prep is flawless.”

The source further mentioned, “The scale and extravagance of the set promise a visual feast for audiences. Ganesh and Kartik have tried something unexpected and never seen before. The shoot started this week and will continue till next week.”

What else do we know about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

When the film was still in pre-production, Kartik shared the exciting news of Vidya Balan marking her return to the franchise as Manjulika. One of the most keynote roles of Vidya's career has been her portrayal of Manjulika in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actress is all set to reprise the role now.

Kartik Aaryan to share screen space with Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Apart from her, Triptii Dimri will also be a part of the star cast of the movie. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is helmed by Anees Bazmee. The film is set for Diwali 2024 release.