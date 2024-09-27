Published 15:50 IST, September 27th 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: 'Rooh Baba' Kartik Aaryan Up Against 'Manjulika' Vidya Balan This Diwali

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri in the main roles. Vidya Balan reprises her role as Manjulika in the horror film.