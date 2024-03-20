Advertisement

Triptii Dimri is gearing up for her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is the third part of the horror-comedy franchise. The film, which also stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, went on floors on March 9. In a recent interview, Triptii spoke about the film and provided a big update to the fans.

Triptii Dimri gives an update about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Speaking in a recent interview, Triptii said, “You will see a lot of mystery, you can expect a lot of spooky elements and comedy.” She added, “It’s going to be something new and fresh and beautiful, of course.” Other details about the film are still under wraps.

The second installment of the film was released in 2022 and it featured Kiara Advani and Tabu alongside Kartik. Triptii has now replaced Kiara for the third part of the film.

What more do we know about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

The shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 commenced on March 9, 2024, with Kartik Aaryan portraying the character of Rooh Baba and Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role as Manjulika. Bazmee's dedication to the project was evident as he announced the start of filming through a social media post , where he can be seen closely monitoring the proceedings on set despite his injury.

With the previous installments achieving tremendous success, anticipation is high for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, especially with Vidya Balan reprising her beloved role as Manjulika. As for the release date, speculation suggests that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 might hit the screens during the festive season of Diwali later this year.