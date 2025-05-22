Ajith Kumar Visits The Memorial Of 'God Of F1' Aryton Senna, Kisses His Idol's Feet | Watch

Updated May 22nd 2025, 21:36 IST
After conquering the film world, Ajith Kumar has now set his eyes on the tracks. The Tamil star who owns and captains his Moto racing team, AK Racing, has been competing at the GT4 European Series and other endurance races. In his spare time, Ajith took time out to pay his obeisance to the 'God of F1' Aryton Senna, where the latter's idol stands. Senna is Ajith's idol in motosports.
As a sign of respect, the Kollywood star kissed the feet of Senna's idol at his memorial in Imola, Italy, where he died. Ajith was dressed in the hoodie of his motorsport team AK Racing and carried his driving helmet to the memorial grounds. He bowed down in respect and kissed his idol's feet as a mark of love and admiration.
Ayrton Senna da Silva was a Brazilian racing driver who competed in Formula One from 1984 to 1994. In his short but legendary career, Senna won three Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles with McLaren, and—at the time of his death—held the record for most pole positions (65). He also won 41 Grand Prix across 11 seasons. He lived and died on the track, immortalising his love for motosport.
During the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at Imola, Senna died as a result of an accident while leading the race, driving the Williams FW16. His state funeral was attended by an estimated three million people. On the work front, AJith has made it clear to his fans that he will be focussed more on his racing career than on movies. However, he maintained that he will be shooting for projects during off off-season. He was last seen in Good Bad Ugly, co-starring Trisha and Arjun Das.
