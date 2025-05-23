Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 1: Surprisingly Good Opening For Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer rom-com is off to a good start at the box office. The film's release hit a roadblock after multiplex chain PVRINOX had moved the court challenging its producers’ decision to release it on Prime Video directly in a breach of contract. However, on May 23, Bhool Chuk Maaf hit the big screens and opened to decent numbers.

Bhool Chuk Maaf opens better than Deva

Bhool Chuk Maaf minted ₹6.75 crore on its opening day. This was slightly lower than day 1 biz of Ram Charan's Game Changer in Hindi (₹7.5 crore), but more than Shahid Kapoor's Deva (₹5.5 crore) and The Diplomat (₹4 crore). Bhool Chuk Maaf is running at heavily discounted prices and that could be the reason behind its good opening on May 23.

Bhool Chuk Maaf released on May 23 | Image: X

The occupancy of the film was quite low, which also indicates that other inorganic factors, like corporate bookings, might be at play. According to Sacnilk, the morning occupancy of the film was around 9%, which rose to 18% for the afternoon and evening shows. For Rajkummar, Bhool Chuk Maaf scored a better opening than his last release Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Srikanth. Wamiqa's last release was Baby John, which opened to over ₹11 crore but was a box office flop.

What is the movie about?