Bhool Chuk Maaf: Shoddiness At Its Peak As Viewers Find Typos In Subtitles Of Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer, Movie Runs In Empty Theatres

Bhool Chuk Maaf: The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer comedy drama released on May 23 after undergoing a legal tussle with PVRINOX. The makers, Maddock Films, tried to blindside the exhibitors by announcing the direct-to-OTT premiere of the film a day before its planned release, citing Indo-Pak tensions. However, PVRINOX dragged them to court over contract breach and won the case, paving the way for its theatrical release.
As Bhool Chuk Maaf released, social media was flooded with bad reviews of the film. "The dialogues are outdated, and the concept lacks strength," commented one. Another one wrote, "No Merit only Box office Offers (sic)." Meanwhile, photos of how there are typos in the movie's subtitles have also been shared online by viewers, hinting at the shoddy work that has gone into its making.
Other images showed Bhool Chuk Maaf playing in empty theatres.
The movie is running at discounted prices. On every ticket, viewers can avail ₹100 discount. In many cinema halls, the actual payable amount for a ticket of the movie is coming to ₹10-₹22. Ticket offers are a good way to boost collections, but that usually happens when the film is doing well and is past its first few weeks.
Many have accused Maddock Films of making a mockery of box office numbers. The production house has been facing fire for inflating collections with corporate bookings in the past, with releases like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Stree 2, Sky Force and Chhaava. Offering heavy discounts to manipulate box office numbers is not looking good for them.
