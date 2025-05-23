com score card
Updated May 23rd 2025, 19:28 IST

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Shoddiness At Its Peak As Viewers Find Typos In Subtitles Of Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer, Movie Runs In Empty Theatres

As Bhool Chuk Maaf released, social media was flooded with bad reviews of the film. Images of the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer playing in empty theatres have also surfaced.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Bhool Chuk Maaf released on May 23
Bhool Chuk Maaf released on May 23 | Image: X

Bhool Chuk Maaf: The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer comedy drama released on May 23 after undergoing a legal tussle with PVRINOX. The makers, Maddock Films, tried to blindside the exhibitors by announcing the direct-to-OTT premiere of the film a day before its planned release, citing Indo-Pak tensions. However, PVRINOX dragged them to court over contract breach and won the case, paving the way for its theatrical release.

As Bhool Chuk Maaf released, social media was flooded with bad reviews of the film. "The dialogues are outdated, and the concept lacks strength," commented one. Another one wrote, "No Merit only Box office Offers (sic)." Meanwhile, photos of how there are typos in the movie's subtitles have also been shared online by viewers, hinting at the shoddy work that has gone into its making.

Bhool Chuk Maaf subtitles have typos, viewers shared | Image: X&nbsp;

Other images showed Bhool Chuk Maaf playing in empty theatres.

Bhool Chuk Maaf opened to a poor response from viewers | Image: X

Shocking ticket prices for Bhool Chuk Maaf

The movie is running at discounted prices. On every ticket, viewers can avail ₹100 discount. In many cinema halls, the actual payable amount for a ticket of the movie is coming to ₹10-₹22. Ticket offers are a good way to boost collections, but that usually happens when the film is doing well and is past its first few weeks.

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi star in Bhool Chuk Maaf | Image: YouTube screengrab

Many have accused Maddock Films of making a mockery of box office numbers. The production house has been facing fire for inflating collections with corporate bookings in the past, with releases like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Stree 2, Sky Force and Chhaava. Offering heavy discounts to manipulate box office numbers is not looking good for them. 

Published May 23rd 2025, 19:28 IST