In A First, Bhool Chuk Maaf To Premiere On OTT Just 2 Weeks After Theatrical Release As PVR Inox Wins Breach Of Contract Case Against Maddock Films

Bhool Chuk Maaf makers ran into controversy recently following their decision not to release the film in theatres. Scheduled for May 9 release, the makers cancelled the theatrical release and claimed that the film will premiere directly on OTT on May 16. However, a day later, exhibitor PVR Cinema dragged the makers to the Bombay High Court for cancelling the film's theatrical release last minute. As per a report, PVR seems to have won the case, and the film will release on the big screen after all.

Bhool Chuk Maaf to hit the big screens on May 23

As per Pinkvilla, the Bombay High Court has reached a decision in the PVR Inox vs Maddock Films case. A source close to the film has told the publication that the plan to release Bhool Chuk Maaf directly on OTT has been stalled. The insider in the know shared, “The court has passed its order in the Maddock Films vs PVR Inox Cinemas case. Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will now release in cinemas on May 23, 2025. Maddock Films plans to resume its marketing campaign from May 15.”



However, as per the ruling, the film will debut on OTT earlier than anticipated. The publication added, “While the standard digital release window for Hindi films is eight weeks post-theatrical release, Bhool Chuk Maaf will debut on Prime Video in just two weeks — on June 6, 2025 — as per the court’s directive." The publication has also reported that neither party will have to pay the compensation amount. Earlier, PVR had demanded ₹60 crore from Maddock Films, but it has now allegedly withdrawn the request.



