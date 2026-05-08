Daadi Ki Shaadi X Review: Is Neetu Kapoor-Kapil Sharma-Sadia Khateeb Worth The Watch? Netizens Give Verdict

Daadi Ki Shaadi X Review: Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma's family entertainer released in the theatres today, May 8. Soon after several movie buffs watched the early show and penned their reviews on social media, it seems they loved the film. Helmed by Ashish R Mohan, the film is receiving positive reviews from the audience, with many calling it "heartwarming" and "wholesome".

Netizens give thumbs up to Daadi Ki Shaadi

X page is filled with positive reviews of Daadi Ki Shaadi. A user wrote, "#DaadiKiShaadi is the kind of film that proves SIMPLE STORIES told with HONESTY and HEART can leave the BIGGEST IMPACT 💥 A pure FAMILY ENTERTAINER filled with WARMTH, EMOTIONS, LAUGHTER and moments that genuinely stay with you!!"

Another user shared a few stills from the film and wrote, "Such films remind you why family entertainers work so well in theatres."

A third user wrote, "#DaadiKiShaadi feels less like a movie and more like spending time with your own family."

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"Theatre mein har age group ko equally enjoy karte dekhna itself says a lot about #DaadiKiShaadi," a user wrote.

"#DaadiKiShaadi proves wholesome Bollywood entertainers are back. No awkward scenes, just pure family fun that makes every age group smile, cry, and clap together in the Theatre," a user wrote.

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"The humour in #DaadiKiShaadi never felt forced 👏🏻❤️Simple, clean and genuinely entertaining for the whole family," a movie buff wrote.

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