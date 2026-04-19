Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar Starrer Wraps Up 1st Weekend At ₹58 Crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar starrer horror-comedy is doing well at the box office. The movie opened with paid previews on April 16, and the full-fledged roll-out happened on April 17. The first weekend has wound up at under ₹60 crore (including previews), and the fate of the film now rests on how it holds during the weekdays. Since the word of mouth for the film is mixed, with less applause and more criticism coming its way, Bhooth Bangla is expected to struggle as the first week kicks in on Monday (April 20).

Bhooth Bangla collections rise steadily over the weekend

Bhooth Bangla collected ₹12.25 crore on its opening day. It performed decently on Thursday, collecting ₹3.50 crore from paid previews. On its second day (April 18), the film earned ₹19 crore. On Sunday, the collection jumped to ₹23 crore from the 11,600+ shows the movie is playing in India. In three days, it has collected ₹58 crore.

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Bhooth Bangla will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run | Image: X

The theatre occupancy was 36% on Sunday, higher than both Saturday (29.0%) and Friday (19%). The ongoing IPL season has not affected the biz of Bhooth Bangla much. Maharashtra and Gujarat are some of the best performing territories for the film so far.

Bhooth Bangla spooks with its 'haunted mahal' story

In the movie, Akshay's character Arjun orchestrates his wedding at a haunted mansion despite stern warnings. The demon Vadhusur, who has grown powerful since its emergence 1000 years ago, is what everyone, but Arjun, is scared of. Is Vadhusur just a myth or real, Bhooth Bangla reveals all. The movie is tempered with humourous dialogues and pure Akshay style slapstick comedy. Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, late actor Asrani, Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu feature in prominent roles in Bhooth Bangla.

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