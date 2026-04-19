Bhooth Bangla OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar Starrer Horror-Comedy After Its Theatrical Run

Bhooth Bangla OTT Release Date: Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan have reunited after 14 years for their latest venture, the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The movie postponed its release date several times to avert a clash with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge and finally debuted in theatres on April 17. The initial reviews of Bhooth Bangla have been mixed, but the footfalls are good. Counting previews, the first weekend biz could hit ₹60 crore+ nett in India.

As Bhooth Bangla runs in cinema halls, many are curious about its OTT release platform and date.

When and where to watch Bhooth Bangla on OTT?

As per media reports, the digital rights of Bhooth Bangla have been purchased by Netflix. Once the theatrical run is over, the film will be available for streaming on the platform. As is the case with Hindi movies, Bhooth Bangla will debut on digital only after 8 weeks have passed from its release date. The movie is expected to stream only after mid June. The exact streaming date will be confirmed by the makers and the OTT partners only later.

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Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan | Image: X

What is the story of Bhooth Bangla?

In the movie, Akshay's character Arjun orchestrates his wedding at a haunted mansion despite stern warnings. The demon Vadhusur, who has grown powerful since its emergence 1000 years ago, is what everyone, but Arjun, is scared of. Is Vadhusur just a myth or real, Bhooth Bangla reveals all. The movie is tempered with humourous dialogues and pure Akshay style slapstick comedy. Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, late actor Asrani, Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu feature in prominent roles in Bhooth Bangla. It has been shot at Jaipur's Chomu Palace, a popular movie and TV shooting location in India. The haveli sits along the NH-11 stretch, located 45 kilometres away from Jaipur.