Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crashes Heavily On 1st Monday

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: The horror comedy reunites Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan after 15 years. While fan expectations were high from Bhooth Bangla, the initial reviews were mixed. While Akshay's name and his return to the comic fold after a long gap drew crowds initially over the first weekend, as the week began on April 20, the numbers were hit substantially.

Bhooth Bangla crashes on 1st Monday

In the opening weekend, Akshay's film collected a decent, roughly ₹60 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk. On its 4th day, Bhooth Bangla could manage to earn just ₹6.75 crore. The biz shot up to ₹23.00 crore the day before on Sunday, April 19, but it suffered a lot as the first week began.

Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan | Image: X

In 4 days, Bhooth Bangla has minted ₹64.75 crore. Theatre occupancy dropped from 36.0% on Sunday to 14% on Monday. Going ahead, the hold needs to be there for survival. Else, this movie will be washed out soon.

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Bhooth Bangla has a 'haunted mahal' story

In the movie, Akshay's character Arjun orchestrates his wedding at a haunted mansion despite stern warnings. The demon Vadhusur, who has grown powerful since its emergence 1000 years ago, is what everyone, but Arjun, is scared of. Is Vadhusur just a myth or real, Bhooth Bangla reveals all. The movie is tempered with humourous dialogues and pure Akshay style slapstick comedy. Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, late actor Asrani, Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu feature in prominent roles in Bhooth Bangla. Post its theatrical run, the movie will stream on Netflix.

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