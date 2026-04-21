Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Nears ₹75 Crore Mark In India
On Tuesday (April 21), the biz of the movie shot up marginally due to reduced ticket pricing. Bhooth Bangla will enter the ₹100 crore club at the domestic box office only in its second weekend.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla reunites them after 15 years. The initial reviews were mixed, but audiences still turned up in cinema halls to witness the magic of the creative, comic duo. On Tuesday (April 21), the biz of the movie shot up marginally due to reduced ticket pricing. This helped the film near the ₹75 crore mark in India. The movie will only touch ₹100 crore in the second weekend, which means that Bhooth Bangla is faring below expectations.
Bhooth Bangla biz rises due to reduced ticket prices
Bhooth Bangla minted ₹6.75 crore on its first Monday (April 20). On day 5 (Tuesday), the collection jumped slightly to ₹7.65 crore. While Bhooth Bangla movie ticket prices were not as low as ₹90, as it was for some Hindi, South and international releases running currently, the prices were slashed. This helped the numbers to rise slightly.
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In the remaining days of the first week, Bhooth Bangla is expected to cross ₹90 crore mark, but the ₹100 crore club in the first week is unlikely. Internationally, the movie has already grossed over ₹110 crore.
Bhooth Bangla has a 'haunted mahal' story
In the movie, Akshay's character Arjun orchestrates his wedding at a haunted mansion despite stern warnings. The demon Vadhusur, who has grown powerful since its emergence 1000 years ago, is what everyone, but Arjun, is scared of. Is Vadhusur just a myth or real, Bhooth Bangla reveals all. The movie is tempered with humourous dialogues and pure Akshay style slapstick comedy. Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, late actor Asrani, Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu feature in prominent roles in Bhooth Bangla. Post its theatrical run, the movie will stream on Netflix.
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