When Asha Bhosle Went Into A Trance While Recording In Aankhon Ki Masti, Asked Khayyam 'Yeh Meri Awaaz Thi Kya?'

Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 aged 92 in Mumbai. The veteran artist was accorded a state funeral and thousands, including celebs and fans, paid final tribute to her. Bhosle carved a niche for herself in the music industry, which was dominated by her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar. Initially, it was difficult for Bhosle to make a place for herself in the film industry due to comparisons with Mangeshkar. However, Bhosle trained differently and carved a voice unique and different from her elder sister. Sometimes it would happen that the songs that Mangeshkar turned down were sung by Bhosle. However, later on, as Bhosle's voice stood out more, she became a hit machine in her own right.

In an old interview, music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam or Khayyam revealed how once Bhosle went into a trance while recording one of his songs. It would turn out to be one of the biggest hits in Bhosle's career.

Asha Bhosle is one of the most versatile singers in India | Image: Instagram

Khayyam scored for Umrao Jaan, starring Rekha. The track In Aankhon Ki Masti was sung by Bhosle and it became a timeless classic. Khayyam shared that when he first met Bhosle for this track, he told her that he wanted her to sing it differently from her other songs. Bhosle agreed but asked Khayyam to record two versions of the song - first, the way he suggested, and the other, in signature Bhosle style. She asked 8 days to rehearse for the track and then came back prepared.

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Khayyam said as soon as Bhosle took the alaap, she went into a trance. They recorded the song, 5-6 minutes in duration, in a single, perfect take. However, Bhosle's reaction afterwards surprised him.

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