When Asha Bhosle Went Into A Trance While Recording In Aankhon Ki Masti, Asked Khayyam 'Yeh Meri Awaaz Thi Kya?'
Umrao Jaan composer Khayyam recalled how the recording for the timeless hit In Aankhon Ki Masti turned out to be a life-changing experience for Asha Bhosle.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 aged 92 in Mumbai. The veteran artist was accorded a state funeral and thousands, including celebs and fans, paid final tribute to her. Bhosle carved a niche for herself in the music industry, which was dominated by her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar. Initially, it was difficult for Bhosle to make a place for herself in the film industry due to comparisons with Mangeshkar. However, Bhosle trained differently and carved a voice unique and different from her elder sister. Sometimes it would happen that the songs that Mangeshkar turned down were sung by Bhosle. However, later on, as Bhosle's voice stood out more, she became a hit machine in her own right.
In an old interview, music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam or Khayyam revealed how once Bhosle went into a trance while recording one of his songs. It would turn out to be one of the biggest hits in Bhosle's career.
Khayyam scored for Umrao Jaan, starring Rekha. The track In Aankhon Ki Masti was sung by Bhosle and it became a timeless classic. Khayyam shared that when he first met Bhosle for this track, he told her that he wanted her to sing it differently from her other songs. Bhosle agreed but asked Khayyam to record two versions of the song - first, the way he suggested, and the other, in signature Bhosle style. She asked 8 days to rehearse for the track and then came back prepared.
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Khayyam said as soon as Bhosle took the alaap, she went into a trance. They recorded the song, 5-6 minutes in duration, in a single, perfect take. However, Bhosle's reaction afterwards surprised him.
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"Unka alaap shuru hua aur unki aakhen band ho gayi. Aur poora gaana, 5.30-6 minute ka, unhone record kiya. Hum wait kar rahe the unke reaction ka. Gaana chala aur sab shant ho gaye. Darwaza khula studio ka aur woh trance se nikli. She asked, 'Yeh meri awaaz thi kya? Yeh main gaa rahi thi kya? Maine apni awaaz aise kabhi nahi suni. Na maine apni gayaki aise suni kabhi'." Bhosle concluded the recording session by saying, "Ab hum isi andaaz mein kaam karenge," Khayyam recalled. They didn't record the second version.
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