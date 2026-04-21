Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Director David Dhawan Reacts To Backlash Over Use Of AI Visuals In Teaser Of Varun Dhawan Starrer

Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur feature in David Dhawan's rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie is set to release on May 22. The teaser was unveiled recently on social media platforms, and while the comic timing of the actors and Varun's chemistry with Pooja and Mrunal may have struck the right chord with the audiences, the use of AI in the opening shot drew backlash.

The teaser of HJTIHH opens with two babies speaking to each other. The babies enact the scene while dialogues play in the background. Netizens were quick to pull up veteran director David Dhawan for using AI-generated visuals in the teaser of his upcoming film. In a follow-up report, a source disclosed that the AI sequence just features in the teaser clip of HJTIHH and such visuals have not been used in the movie. David has also broken his silence on this matter, saying how the use of AI was a creative decision on his behalf as he wanted to try something new.

David told ANI, "AI hai hee nahin picture mein... Kya karein kuch alag karein, to banake dekha humne. Theek laga. Kahani bhi ye nahin hai. (There is no AI in the film. We wanted to do something different. We thought it looked ok. The story is also different). It's just a teaser. You'll get to know when the songs will come. The picture has got nothing to do (with AI)."

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In a candid revelation, the filmmaker hinted that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could be his final directorial venture. ".....I don't think I should do more. Vo to chahta hi nahi mai kaam bhi karu healthwise dekhkar..This might be my last film... after this, I'll just be Varun's father..I will look after you..look after your family (sic)," David shared.

