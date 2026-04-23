Dhurandhar: Rakesh Bedi Gets Double His Fees As 'Well Deserved' Bonus For Playing Jameel Jamali In Aditya Dhar's Film?

With the Dhurandhar duology, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has set benchmarks that will be too difficult for anyone to match. Not only has the Ranveer Singh starrer emerged as a juggernaut at the box office, but the movie maker has also touched hearts with a heartwarming gesture towards the cast members. As per a report, Rakesh Bedi, who played the character of scheming politician, Jameel Jamali, in the spy thriller, has received a special bonus from the movie makers following the massive success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2.

Rakesh Bedi receives ₹1 crore bonus following the success of Dhurandhar

While profit-sharing as a model for fees is common in Bollywood, it is unheard of for a filmmaker to reward their cast members following the success of a movie. The producers of Dhurandhar are starting a wave to change that. In a rare move, the banner has decided to reward Rakesh Bedi with a hefty amount as a bonus for his iconic portrayal of Jameel Jamali, who turns out to be a pivotal character in the film's climax.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama shared, "As Jameel Jamali, Rakesh Bedi impressed, entertained and completely won over the audience. His dialogues have become immortal in the meme world, while the twist surrounding his character in the sequel further amplified his impact. The producers were deeply touched by the hard work he put into making the character so memorable. As a token of gratitude, they decided to pay him additional remuneration.”



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The same publication has also reported that the veteran actor was paid ₹50 Lakh for the role in both the movies. The insider in the know added, "After the release of the second part and its historic success, Aditya Dhar, who directed the films and is also one of the producers, along with his brother and partner Lokesh Dhar, handed him a cheque of Rs. 1 crore. In short, it was double the fee he had charged for the franchise.”

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