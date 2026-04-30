Patriot Advance Booking Collection: Mammootty-Mohanlal-Fahadh Faasil Starrer Mints ₹18 Crore Worldwide

Patriot Advance Booking Collection: Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil starrer spy thriller Patriot has generated immense hype among fans and is set to storm the cinema halls on May 1. The full-fledged advance bookings are now open and the ticket sales are progressing at a fast pace, especially in Kerala, and overseas in the Gulf region.

Here's when the advance booking collection of the film stands in India and worldwide.

Patriot: Record pre-sales for Mammootty starrer

As per trade experts, Patriot's advance pre-sales figures worldwide are nearing the ₹17.50 crore mark. With a few more hours to go for the movie's release, the collections through advances will soar higher. In India, Patriot is only the fourth movie to collect over ₹5 crore plus through pre-sales in Kerala, with L2: Empuraan (₹12.40 crore), Leo (₹8.80 crore) and Coolie (₹8.02 crore). As per trade prediction, ₹30 crore+ opening day biz worldwide is expected from Patriot.

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Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayanan | Image: X

What is Patriot about?

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film follows covert operatives uncovering a major surveillance conspiracy that escalates into a national security emergency. The movie marks Mammootty's onscreen reunion with screen stalwart Mohanlal, with Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist and Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Rajive Menon, Revathi and more in key roles.

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Patriot is spy thriller | Image: X