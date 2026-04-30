Drishyam Franchise To Conclude In Telugu Without The Final Part? Here's Why Venkatesh Daggubati Starrer Remake Is Unlikely To Happen

The much-anticipated Drishyam franchise is set to conclude with the third and final installment, set to release on May 1. The Jeethu Joseph directorial will bring back Mohanlal as Georgekutty. Earlier, Drishyam 3 got postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Since the primary market of Malayalam films is in the UAE and the neighbouring countries, the makers thought it best to release Drishyam 3 at a better time. Now, three weeks remain for its release.

The Drishyam franchise has attained a cult status. It has also been remade in Hindi and Telugu. The Hindi version is led by Ajay Devgn and the third Drishyam movie's remake is already set to arrive on October 2 later this year. However, fans will get to witness Georgekutty's fate in Malayalam before and that is why the Hindi dubbed version of Drishyam 3 will not arrive in cinema halls.

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Meanwhile, as per Jeethu Joseph's confirmation, Drishyam 3 will release in Telugu alongside the original Malayalam version and in Tamil and Kannada. This means that the Telugu remake of the threequel is not on the cards for now. With Drishyam 3 in Telugu, led by Venkatesh, ruled out, the team will look to push the original Malayalam version in the region and make the most of the franchise value.

Drishyam Telugu remake stars Venkatesh Daggubati | Image: IMDb

It is said that Venkatesh is busy with back-to-back projects and will not feature in the Telugu version of the threequel. The movie is not possible without him and thus it is likely to get scrapped. However, the Hindi remake is expected to release and planned on Gandhi Jayanti this year. The release date of the Ajay Devgn led film is aligned with the film's biggest mystery - October 2 ko Panaji mein kya hua tha? The answer will unfold on May 21 and Mohanlal returns to the screens with Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique and others.