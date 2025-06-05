Bhul Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Before Housefull 5 Release, How Much Did Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer Earn?

Bhul Chuk Maaf starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi released on May 23 after a legal battle with PVRINOX. The movie earned mixed reviews upon its release and has now completed two weeks at the box office, without much competition from any Hindi title.

However, it did face competition from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines. Both Hollywood releases performed well in India, with MI:8 earning ₹95 crore and counting and Final Destination 6 collecting over ₹57 crore.

Final Destination: Bloodlines and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning released in May | Image: X

Now, Housefull 5 is all set to take over cinema halls on June 6. It is expected to be one of the biggest releases in India and will play on over 5000 screens. Akshay Kumar-fronted comedy entertainer is expected to mint over ₹20 crore on its opening day and the numbers may rise if the word of mouth is positive.

Bhul Chuk Maaf will now be wiped out completely from the cinema halls as the competition is tough. It has minted ₹66.33 crore in 14 days of its release in India. In week 1, it collected ₹44.1 crore, but the biz dropped in the second week by a significant margin. In its second week, Bhul Chuk Maaf witnessed a 50% drop in its collection and raked in over ₹22 crore.