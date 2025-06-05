Park Jun Hwi's Underwear Photo With Park Jun Hwi Leads To Cheating Allegations On Fiancé, Bare Co-Stars Drop Out Of Musical Amid Scandal

Korean stars Park Jun Hwi and Woo Jin Young have withdrawn from their musical Bare: The Musical following a scandal. Allegedly, a photo was leaked online in which Jun Hwi was sitting on a bed in his underwear and T-shirt with Jin Young beside him. Park Jun Hwi faced immediate backlash as he is engaged to be married to another woman. As the controversy erupted over the questionable photo of Park Jun Hwi with Woo Jin Young, they quit the musical in which they had been cast. Jun Hwi has additionally dropped out of Nijinsky, another musical he was part of.

Park Jun Hwi and Woo Jin Young were part of the musical Bare | Image: X

Show Play Entertainment, the production company behind Bear, issued an official statement, which read, "Actor Park Jun Hwi, who played the role of Peter, and actress Woo Jin Young, who played the role of Tanya, have decided to leave the productions due to personal circumstances." Their replacements have also been announced by the banner.

Alleged photo of Park Jun Hwi and Woo Jin Young | Image: Instagram

The company's statement further read, “We sincerely apologize to all the audience members for the inconvenience caused by the cast changes. Those wishing to cancel or receive refunds due to these changes may do so without any cancellation fees.” Actor Kang Byun Hoon will replace Park Jun Hwi, while actress Park Do Yeon will take over the role from Woo Jin Young.

Park Jun Hwi is engaged to be married | Image: X