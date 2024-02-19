Advertisement

Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Deol, Varun Dhawan and several other Bollywood celebrities arrived in Goa for the wedding of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. The couple is all set to tie the knot in the coming days. They are hosting their nuptials in Goa in the presence of close friends and family.

Bollywood celebrities touch down in Goa

Actors and other celebrities from showbiz have begun to arrive in Goa for the wedding ceremony of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The actors will be partaking in the festivities that will begin today and are being hosted at the ITC Grand Beach-facing hotel. Esha Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Bhumi Pednekar are a few of the celebrities who arrived today.

Airport visuals from the Goa terminal are doing rounds on social media. Parents-to-be Varun Dhawan-wife Natasha Dalal arrived hand-in-hand for the wedding ceremonies. Additionally, Esha Deol, who recently announced her separation from husband Bharat Takhtani was also spotted at the Goa airport. Bhumi Pednekar also arrived at the airport and is expected to partake in the wedding festivities. The actress was accompanied by her sister Samiksha Pednakar. Apart from them, Main Hoon Na actor Zayed Khan was also seen at the Goa airport. Additionally, Akshay Kumar, who will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan backed by Jackky Bhagnani, was also seen departing from the Mumbai airport with his family. Him, along with the other cast members from the movie are also expected to attend the wedding festivities.

Rakul Preet Singh - Jackky Bhagnani to have gluten free, sugar free treats for their wedding feast

Star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have kept healthy eating in mind for their guests at their wedding, as they will be having "gluten-free, sugar free and healthy treats" along with other cuisines. The couple are all set to get married on February 21 in Goa. According to sources, both Rakul and Jackky are very much into fitness, hence, the decision of having healthy food for their wedding. Jackky has his own well-equipped gymnasium at his home in Bandra, which has been a hotspot for many celebs. Rakul, a fitness freak, owns a chain of gyms as well.

What sets their wedding celebration apart is a thoughtful health corner dedicated to promoting well-being. Rakul and Jackky are both advocates of a healthy lifestyle and introducing special healthy delights is their special touch to the intimate wedding. The couple will be having an eco-friendly wedding. According to sources, the couple will be resuming work right after tying the knot and will delay their honeymoon due to prior work commitments.