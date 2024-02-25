Advertisement

Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently basking in the success of Bhakshak, recently opened up about exploring projects in Hollywood. Talking about her Hollywood aspirations to ANI, Bhumi said that she does have Hollywood aspirations. She also referred to actress Ambika Mod, who is being lauded for her performance in Netflix's One Day.

A file photo of Bhumi Pednekar | Image: X

Bhumi Pednekar shares her Hollywood aspirations

During the interview, Bhumi Pednekar opened up about her Hollywood dreams and said, "I do have Hollywood aspirations. I feel it is the best time for artists to be ambitious because the world is now a melting pot of cultures, of diversity and authenticity. Actors now can have a very active career internationally because of the kind of films and series that are being made or the kind of roles that are being written for them."

Bhumi Pednekar talks about brown girls making waves globally

Bhumi Pednekar talked about brown girls making waves internationally and said, "Take for instance, Ambika Mod from Netflix's One Day. It's so refreshing to see an Indian origin girl play a lead role in such a successful series that has garnered love from its audience globally. If you have a character from India or the subcontinent, one is choosing actors from the region to play those parts because of the authenticity we bring to screen with these roles."

Bhumi Pednekar said that the project needs to be meaty enough to catch her attention. "So, I'm excited to explore and see what is out there for me. The fact that my exploration to find something meaningful for me in the West begins when I'm on a high post Bhakshak is also a plus for me. If I ever do an international project, I will choose one that gives me immense joy and creative satisfaction.I'm well aware that I need to represent my country proudly. I will not be hasty but I want to do great work in the West. It has to be a project that gives me a meaty role to shine," Bhumi said.

(With inputs from ANI)

