English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up About Hollywood Aspirations: Brown Girls Are Making Waves Internationally

Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently basking in the success of her latest film Bhakshak, recently opened up about exploring projects in Hollywood.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently basking in the success of Bhakshak, recently opened up about exploring projects in Hollywood. Talking about her Hollywood aspirations to ANI, Bhumi said that she does have Hollywood aspirations. She also referred to actress Ambika Mod, who is being lauded for her performance in Netflix's One Day.

A file photo of Bhumi Pednekar | Image: X

 

Bhumi Pednekar shares her Hollywood aspirations

During the interview, Bhumi Pednekar opened up about her Hollywood dreams and said, "I do have Hollywood aspirations. I feel it is the best time for artists to be ambitious because the world is now a melting pot of cultures, of diversity and authenticity. Actors now can have a very active career internationally because of the kind of films and series that are being made or the kind of roles that are being written for them."

Advertisement
A file photo of Bhumi Pednekar | Image: X

 

Bhumi Pednekar talks about brown girls making waves globally

Bhumi Pednekar talked about brown girls making waves internationally and said, "Take for instance, Ambika Mod from Netflix's One Day. It's so refreshing to see an Indian origin girl play a lead role in such a successful series that has garnered love from its audience globally. If you have a character from India or the subcontinent, one is choosing actors from the region to play those parts because of the authenticity we bring to screen with these roles."

A file photo of Bhumi Pednekar | Image: X

 

Bhumi Pednekar said that the project needs to be meaty enough to catch her attention. "So, I'm excited to explore and see what is out there for me. The fact that my exploration to find something meaningful for me in the West begins when I'm on a high post Bhakshak is also a plus for me. If I ever do an international project, I will choose one that gives me immense joy and creative satisfaction.I'm well aware that I need to represent my country proudly. I will not be hasty but I want to do great work in the West. It has to be a project that gives me a meaty role to shine," Bhumi said. 

(With inputs from ANI)
 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

14 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

14 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

14 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

14 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

14 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

14 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

16 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rajasthan Teacher Suspended for Disrespecting Goddess Saraswati

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Major Explosion Rocks UP's Kaushambi, Many Feared Trapped

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. India’s First Underground Railway Station To Be Completed Soon

    Videos19 minutes ago

  4. Dhruv Jurel’s 90 leads India’s fightback against England

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Performs Darshan And Pooja at Shri Byet Dwarkadhish Temple

    Videos23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo