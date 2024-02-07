Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up About The Trauma She Faced After Being Publicly Groped At 14

Actress Bhumi Pednekar in a recent interview revealed that she was groped at the age of 14 and she has never got over that traumatic experience.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar | Image:Instagram/bhumipednekar
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is on a spree. After giving several promising performances last year with Bheed, Afwaah, Thank You for Coming and The Lady Killer, the actress will soon be seen in Netflix’s crime-thriller Bhakshak which will air on February 9 this year.

When Bhumi Pednekar Fell Victim To Sexual Misconduct

While speaking to Hauterrfly, Bhumi revealed a traumatic experience that she has still not got over yet. She said, “I remember this very very clearly. In Bandra, fairs used to happen back then. I was a teenager, probably 14, and was with my family. I knew what was happening… it’s not like I was unaware. I was walking and somebody kept pinching my a*s. Though I looked back, I couldn’t understand who did it because it was very crowded. Somebody tried touching me inappropriately again and again and I was getting paranoid. But I didn’t say anything at that time because I was thrown off by what had happened.”

 

Bhumi said that she still knows how it feels and clearly remembers the ‘poking and pinching’. She added, "It's like your body remembers… these are traumas that you can’t get over.”

Bhumi reveals her friends were flashed as kids

The actress said, “When we were in school, there was an autorickshaw driver in Juhu. This wasn’t right outside the school but around that area. We used to walk back home during that time. He would ‘do his business’ (in front of us). This is a sickness. How do you reach that stage of such heightened emotion that you think this is normal? A lot of it comes from education.”

 

 

“At that moment, you are so paralysed and traumatised, you just don’t know what to do… You feel so violated,” Bhumi added.

Advertisement

In Bhakshak, Bhumi will be playing a journalist who is on a mission to save girls from sexual abuse.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement