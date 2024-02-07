Advertisement

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is on a spree. After giving several promising performances last year with Bheed, Afwaah, Thank You for Coming and The Lady Killer, the actress will soon be seen in Netflix’s crime-thriller Bhakshak which will air on February 9 this year.

When Bhumi Pednekar Fell Victim To Sexual Misconduct

While speaking to Hauterrfly, Bhumi revealed a traumatic experience that she has still not got over yet. She said, “I remember this very very clearly. In Bandra, fairs used to happen back then. I was a teenager, probably 14, and was with my family. I knew what was happening… it’s not like I was unaware. I was walking and somebody kept pinching my a*s. Though I looked back, I couldn’t understand who did it because it was very crowded. Somebody tried touching me inappropriately again and again and I was getting paranoid. But I didn’t say anything at that time because I was thrown off by what had happened.”

Bhumi said that she still knows how it feels and clearly remembers the ‘poking and pinching’. She added, "It's like your body remembers… these are traumas that you can’t get over.”

Bhumi reveals her friends were flashed as kids

The actress said, “When we were in school, there was an autorickshaw driver in Juhu. This wasn’t right outside the school but around that area. We used to walk back home during that time. He would ‘do his business’ (in front of us). This is a sickness. How do you reach that stage of such heightened emotion that you think this is normal? A lot of it comes from education.”

“At that moment, you are so paralysed and traumatised, you just don’t know what to do… You feel so violated,” Bhumi added.

In Bhakshak, Bhumi will be playing a journalist who is on a mission to save girls from sexual abuse.