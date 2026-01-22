Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli And Chole Bhature, A Love Story Better Than Any Bollywood Rom Com: Netizens React To Virushka's New Ad

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most followed couples online. The actor-cricketer couple are fan favourite and is seldom on the receiving end of any hate. Their joint appearances, reel or real, are also often celebrated online. The same happened recently when the two came together for an advertising campaign for Visit Dubai.

Virat Kohli shared the video of the ad on January 22. The fans of the couple and their followers took to the comment section to heap praises on the stars for their impeccable chemistry. The video featured glimpses of the couple's candid romance, fun banter and unfiltered conversation that instantly became a fan favourite. Former Indian skipper's favourite dish, Chole Bhature, also found a mention in the video that has now gone viral on social media. Shared just 3 hours ago, at the time of publishing, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's video has garnered 24 million views and over 2.9 million likes.



Social media users react to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's video

As soon as the cricketer shared the video, his fans and followers took to the comment section to heap praises on the couple. A comment read, “Ab Ek Movie Bhi Banalo Dono Sath Mai”. Another user mentioned, “way better than many Bollywood movies”. Another user added, “You two look so so so adorable together 🧿🧿 My all time and forever Favs". A fan wrote in the caption, “Ab Ek Movie Bhi Banalo Dono Sath Sath Mai".



A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram

The video comes amid a career break for both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The cricketer has taken a retirement from Test and T20 International cricket and is playing only the One-Day International (ODI) format. The actress, on the other hand, has taken a break from acting following the birth of her children. She was last seen in the movie Zero (2018) and then in a cameo appearance in Qala (2022).



