The Big Bollywood Selfie! When Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty Posed Together At Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Several Bollywood stars attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony held in Ayodhya two years ago today, January 22. The historical day marked the moment when the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla was done in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in Ayodhya. From politicians and saints to celebrities, the grand event was attended by the who's who of the country. Several inside photos and videos of the ceremony went viral online at the time. As the ceremony clocks two years today, revisit the viral selfie featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rohit Shetty, among others.

In a drone shot shared by ANI, several actors and filmmakers who attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony could be seen posing together. Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Nen,e was seen holding his phone up for a selfie, which Alia, Ranbir, Vicky, Katrina, Madhuri and directors Rohit Shetty and Vidhu Vinod Chopra smiled at the shutterbugs. Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, superstar Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Randeep Hooda with his wife Lin Laishram and Ram Charan also attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.



Other celebrities at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya | Image: Instagram

Actor Jackie Shroff was also among the B-town celebs present over there at the Ram Temple. Veteran actor Hema Malini was also present at the event. She donned a yellow-coloured saree with a pink-coloured blouse and teamed it with a red shawl. Actor Vivek Oberoi and singer Sonu Nigam also graced the ocassion. Actor Anupam Kher was also present at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.