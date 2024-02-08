Advertisement

Bipasha Basu, accompanied by her husband Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi, is currently vacationing in the Maldives. While the actress went to celebrate her birthday, the timing raised eyebrows due to the ongoing political tension between India and the island nation. The actress who also joined the 'Boycott Maldives' call was called out for her "hypocrisy" by social media users. She and her husband Karan had posted glimpses from their vacation on January 7 but now the posts have been deleted, seemingly following backlash on social media.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover post pics from Maldives vacay

Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, "It’s My Birthday ❤️🧿." The Qubool Hai actor arranged a candlelight dinner for his wife at a beach in Maldives. In the photos, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover were seen sharing candid a moment together. For her birthday, the actress dressed casually and opted for a white kaftan with floral prints.

Karan also shared a photo wherein Bipasha and their daughter Devi can be seen posing on a beach. Alongside, the photo, he also penned a sweet note for his wife which reads, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my sweet little baby bumbi princess pie." The actors have now deleted the posts after seemingly receiving backlash from netizens.

How did netizens react to Bipasha Basu's Maldives vacation?

Despite joining the 'Boycott Maldives' call in support of PM Narendra Modi's initiative, Bipasha Basu faced social media backlash. Netizens took to the comments section in her posts, expressing disapproval and questioning her decision to vacation in the Maldives amid simmering tensions with India. They pointed out the apparent contradiction between her support for boycotting the Maldives and her personal choice to vacation there.

Some comments accused her of being a "Deshdrohi" (traitor) for not aligning her actions with the boycott sentiment. A comment read, "Maldives govt insulted us and u are roaming in Maldives. Deshdrohi nikle aap toh." Another one penned, "Boycott Maldives please."

India-Maldives row explained

The Maldives-Lakshadweep controversy ignited when Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared picturesque images from the Lakshadweep Islands. In response, certain ministers from the Maldives made derogatory remarks about the Indian Prime Minister, leading to a surge in the hashtag 'boycott Maldives' on social media.

