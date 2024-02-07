Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black was a huge success. It had no song, however, a song was composed for the film but it was not part of the narrative. | Image: IMDb

Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji headline the 2006 film Black. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film remains one of the most highly acclaimed movies in the cinema. 19 years after the release of the movie, it will premiere on OTT. Ahead of the release, actor Amitabh Bachchan penned a note for its digital premiere.

Amitabh Bachchan hopes Black instills strength

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said that his 2005 film Black has started streaming on Netflix and he hopes the critically acclaimed drama gives strength and compassion to the viewers. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has completed 19 years of its release today. Based on the real-life story of Helen Keller, Black featured Rani Mukerji as a blind and deaf woman to whom Bachchan played the teacher, Debraj. It was produced by Applause Entertainment.

Bachchan made the announcement on X as he shared the trailer of the film on his official page. ''It's been 19 years since Black released, and today we're celebrating its first-ever digital release on Netflix! Debraj and Michelle's journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instills you with strength and compassion,'' the 81-year-old wrote in his post. Mukerji said Black will always be a special film for her.

Rani Mukerji says Black is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘greatest works’

''Working with Amit uncle was one of the most memorable moments of my life... to be able to share screen space with him and getting an opportunity to watch him delivering his best performance was in itself like a masterclass for me. And of course, working with my favourite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Black is, I believe, one of Sanjay's greatest works as a filmmaker,'' Rani Mukerji said in a statement.

For his role in Black, Bachchan went on to receive his second National Film Award for Best Actor. The movie won two more National Awards in Best Feature Film in the Hindi category and Costume Design for Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

(With Inputs from PTI)