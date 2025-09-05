Blockbuster Jodi Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Celebrate 50 Days of Saiyaara Theatrical Run With Cute Snaps

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became overnight sensations after the release of Mohit Suri's musical romantic drama, Saiyaara, which grossed over ₹560 crore worldwide and became a sleeper hit. The lead cast celebrated the film's 50-day run in cinema halls by visiting a church and posting a note of gratitude on social media.

As Saiyaara completed 50 days of release on September 5, Ahaan and Aneet penned a heartfelt gratitude note on social media, saying that the success of Saiyaara is a testament that if one believes in the power of magic and feels it, the world also feels it with them. Dressed in black and white respectively, Aneet and Ahaan posted cute snaps from their visit to the chapel. They prayed for their sustained success in the film industry. Many have been shipping the Saiyaara pair and these pics are proof of their cute and undeniable chemistry. Their candid moments have gone viral on social media.

Aneet and Ahaan celebrated Saiyaara success with a visit to a church | Image: Instagram

They wrote, "Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, if you feel it, the world may just feel it with you."

Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri | Image: Instagram

Revealing that love and honesty are the most powerful things in the world, they added, "Today marks a quiet moment for us, we close our eyes and all we see is you. The way you felt something with us, the way you made what was one of a kind for us, yours too. Thank you for being as vulnerable as us, for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world, & that knowing, will always be the most beautiful thing we carry forward - Aneet & Ahaan."