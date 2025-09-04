Mohitt Maalik Opens Up About His Role In Mirzapur The Film, Working With Pankaj Tripathi And Ali Fazal: It Is Not A Continuation Of The Series | Exclusive

Taking to his Instagram account on September 3, TV actor Mohitt Maalik confirmed his casting in Mirzapur The Film. The actor posted a note given to him by producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar welcoming him to the team. He wrote in the caption, “Excited to join the world of Mirzapur! Thank you to the team and producers for this warm welcome on board. Grateful and looking forward to this journey." In an exclusive conversation with Republic World, Mohitt Maalik shared tad bit more insight about the upcoming film and gave a hint of the role he is playing in the gritty drama.

Ever since the announcement in 2024, fans of the Mirzapur series are eager to see the film adaptation of it, directed by Gurmmeet Singh. The movie will feature the iconic characters of Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) and Munna Tripathi (played by Divyenndu), along with Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of the Compounder in the series, along with other actors. Talking about the film, Mohit confirmed that the film might not bear any resemblance to the series.

He shared with us, “Film is a film; it is completely different from the series. It is not a continuation of the series.” Mohit, who is self-admittedly a big fan of the Amazon Prime original, added, “I am excited to be a part of the film; it is one of the biggest things for me. I have been a fan of Mirzapur. I love the cast. They are all so good.”



While he did not divulge much information about his character, Mohit said, “This is something I was waiting for post Azaad. It's a great cast, great role. It's Mirzapur, so you cannot expect me to be very white. But it is something I have not done before.” Mohit is particularly excited to work with Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. Expressing joy, he claimed, “The prep is on. I am really excited to be working with Pankaj ji and Ali. I have to really control my feelings. The release is next year, and shooting starts in the next few days.”



A fan of the show, Mohit shared that Divyendu Tripathi's Munna Bhaiya is his favourite character from Mirzapur. “I love the character; the way he has played it is phenomenal,” said the actor.



