Updated January 10th, 2024 at 00:49 IST

Bobby Deol expresses gratitude for Animal’s success, says 'falling short of words to describe...'

Bobby Deol shared a BTS video of his famous entry scene with the viral Jamal Kudu song on social media along with a thank you note.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bobby Deol celebrates Animal's success
Bobby Deol celebrates Animal's success | Image: Image/IMDb
Bobby Deol is currently basking in the success of his latest film Animal. The actor portrayed the character of the antagonist of the film Abrar Haque. In a recent social media post, Bobby expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support bestowed upon his character. 

Bobby Deol expresses gratitude as his character Abrar becomes fan favourite

Taking to social media, Bobby shared a behind-the-scenes video from the movie, expressing his gratitude for the immense love pouring in. In the video, he highlighted Jamal Kudu as his favourite track from the film. Bobby also revealed a desire for Abrar's superpower, wishing it could be the ability to bring peace to the world. Lastly, he mentioned that if given a dialogue for Abrar, it would be 'Tu aur tu, idhar aa.' 

The Soldier actor captioned his post as “Falling short of words to describe this feeling. Grateful to every one of you for showering #TeamAnimal & Abrar with unconditional love.”

What do we know about Animal Park?

The Ranbir Kapoor starer recently released on December 1, amped up the excitement among fans with its post-credits scene teasing a possible sequel named Animal Park, hinting at Ranbir Kapoor potentially taking on a dual role. Subsequently, the film's makers officially confirmed the sequel's existence via an Instagram post on T-Series' official handle.

Details about Animal's sequel I Image/IMDb

The official announcement from T-Series revealed their collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three upcoming films, which include Animal Park, along with Prabhas starrer Spirit, and a project featuring Allu Arjun. The announcement emphasized the partnership's foundation in trust, fueled by creative liberty, and bonded by an unshakable relationship. The post highlighted these projects as the follow-up chapters after the tremendous success of Kabir Singh and Animal.

Bobby Deol's next project is tentatively titled NBK10 I Image/ IMDb

As Bobby relishes the triumph of Animal, he gears up for his next project, tentatively titled NBK109, in collaboration with superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna. Amidst the exhilaration of his recent success, Bobby's next venture promises to add another exciting chapter to his accomplished acting career.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

