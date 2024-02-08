Advertisement

December 2023 release Animal marked Bobby Deol's unofficial comeback to the silver screen where he stole the show with his twenty-minute portrayal of Abrar Haque. An interesting anecdote about the actor has now come forth regarding his initial equation with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Deol reportedly no idea that his scene stealing role came sans any dialogues.

Bobby Deol on Sandeep Reddy Vanga: Who is this director?



In an interview with Film Companion, Bobby Deol revealed how he initially was unaware of the fact that he had no dialogues in Animal. Deol reportedly even attempted to convince Vanga that his voice could be an asset to the character, but Vanga was insistent on Abrar Haque's role being mute. Deol shared, "When Sandeep said that your character is mute, I was like ’What? Am I not allowed to speak?' I mean everyone likes the way I speak and he said, ‘Yes but I want this character to be mute’. I was like ‘Ok’."

Separately, actor Manjot Singh's recent interview with Siddharth Kannan ended up revealing an interesting anecdote about Bobby Deol's initial equation with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. For the unversed, Manjot Singh essayed the role of one of Ranbir Kapoor's cousins in Animal. Anil Kapoor had reportedly revealed how Bobby had been perplexed regarding the fact that Sandeep Reddy Vanga had not sent him the script of the film yet - unbeknownst to him that he had no dialogues in the film. Deol's first reaction to the situation then, was, "Who is this director?"

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had kept the context of Animal under wraps till the premiere



Barring the principle people involved, the true context for Animal was not known by many. Amanjot Singh, who also played a cousin to Ranbir Kapoor's Rannvijay Singh in the film, revealed how the actual plot was realised by most during Animal's premiere. Actor Vikram Bakshi had also commented how there was no differential treatment in this regard, with 95% of the people involved in Animal, not knowing its full plot.

He said, "This was not just for us. 95 percent of the cast also didn’t know it. So, there was no bias."