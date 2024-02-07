Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Bobby Deol’s Reaction To A Female Fan Kissing Him During His Birthday Celebration Goes Viral

Bobby Deol's reaction to a female fan suddenly kissing him during his birthday celebration is doing rounds on social media. The same has left netizens agitated.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bobby deol
Bobby deol | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bobby Deol celebrated his 55th birthday on January 27. The actor, who is basking in the success of his recent outing Animal, celebrated the special day with his fans and followers who waited for him outside his residence. In a viral video from the celebration, a female fan can be seen posing with the fan. However, what happened next has left the internet divided. 

Bobby Deol’s viral video leaves the Internet agitated 

In the video going viral on January 27, Bobby Deol can be seen obliging fans for selfies and photographs. A female fan requested the Animal actor for a selfie which he obliged. However, next the fan kissed the actor without seeking permission. A video of Bobby’s reaction when he gets the peck on the cheek is doing rounds on social media. 

While Bobby kept his calm in the incident the video triggered a reaction of netizens. Social media users allege that the woman did not seek consent of the actor before kissing and thus needs to be held accountable. Some even pointed out that had a man done the same with an actress he would have been reprimanded heavily. A comment read, “This isn't right. You cannot touch/kiss anyone without their permission irrespective of gender.”

Bobby Deol’s grand birthday celebration with paps

In videos and photos shared by paparazzi, a sea of fans can be seen gathered outside Bobby Deol’s residence. The Animal actor can be seen greeting the fans and obliging them with selfies and photos. What caught the attention of netizens was the gifts, cake and enormous garlands presented to the actor. 

 

In the video, the actor can be seen cutting an animal-themed five-tier cake which was decorated with his stills from the film. He was adorned with an enormous garland and fans presented the actor with personalised gifts. The actor posed in his quintessential Animal pose for the shutterbugs. 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

