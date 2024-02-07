Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Bobby Deol Says Brother Sunny Deol Cannot Break Out Of His 'Star' Image: Playing Hero Is Boring

Bobby Deol has opened up about breaking free from the superstar tag. The actor, who was last seen in Animal, says playing the hero is 'boring'.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol
Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol | Image:iamsunnydeol/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bobby Deol shares a special bond with his elder brother Sunny Deol. Both the actors have had a phenomenal year at the box office as their films Animal and Gadar 2 breached the ₹500 crore mark at the ticket window. In a new interview, Bobby opened up about breaking free from the stardom image and how it is difficult for his brother to do so. 

Bobby Deol being a actor playing a hero is ‘boring’ 

In an interview with Mans World India Magazine, Bobby Deol opened up about conforming to the star image. The actor essayed the role of an antagonist in his recent outing Animal. He commented that playing the ‘hero’ in a film is ‘boring’. 

Bobby mentioned, “Being the star, playing the hero is so boring.” He also admitted that some of his friends and stewards in the industry are prominent stars but they are stuck in a particular kind of role. The actor mentioned that big stars hesitate to try new things and experiment.

Bobby Deol opens up about his advice to brother Sunny Deol 

In the same conversation, Bobby also spilled the beans on advice he gives to his brother. He mentioned that he asked his elder brother not to conform to the image of a ‘superstar’. He recollected, “I often tell my brother that bhaiyya you should do something different.” 

 

A file photo of Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol | Image: Bobby Deol/Instagram 

However, he added that his brother Sunny Deol tells him that it is difficult to break free from the superstar tag. He asserted that the tag of a star is ‘challenging’ for Sunny Deol to part from. Talking about his brother, Bobby said, “He can’t break out of his star image.” Both Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have left a mark at the box office with their recent performances. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 became one of the highest-grossing films in the history of cinema. On the other hand, Bobby Deol starrer Animal also scripted history by becoming the fastest Hindi film to mint ₹500 crore at the box office. 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

