Updated 2 October 2025 at 20:51 IST

Bobby Deol Wields Gada, Slays Ravana Effigy At Delhi’s Red Fort On Dussehra | Watch

The pouring rain did not affect Bobby Deol's enthusiasm and those of the devotees gathered at the Red Fort to witness the burning of the Ravana effigy at the Red Fort.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Bobby Deol participated in the Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi
Bobby Deol participated in the Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi | Image: X
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol marked Dussehra 2025 with a grand celebration at Delhi’s Red Fort. The actor, recently seen The Ba***ds of Bollywood, took part in the traditional Ravana Dahan, bringing the festive spirit alive as devotees witnessed the burning of the effigy. Bobby accepted the invite from Luv Kush Ramlila committee to participate in the symbolic slaying of Ravana’s effigy at Delhi’s Red Fort ground on October 2.

Bobby Deol at Delhi's Red Fort for Dussehra celebrations | Image: X

He held a gada in his hand amid chants of Jai Bajrang Bali, honouring Lord Hanuman. The pouring rain did not affect the enthusiasm of Bobby and the devotees gathered at Red Fort. He was handed a bow and arrow by the management as he proceeded with shooting the ravana effigy, leading to a spectacle of fireworks, symbolising the victory of good over evil. He also received an idol of Lord Rama from the organisers.

Earlier, in a video message shared with the organisers, Bobby expressed his excitement over being a part of the iconic Dussehra celebration in Delhi, saying, “Dilli ki Ramlila mein iss baar mai aa raha hoon... Toh milte hain Dussehra par.”

Last year, the cast and crew of Singham Again, including Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, took part in the Dussehra ceremony featuring the traditional burning of Ravana’s effigy.

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 2 October 2025 at 20:49 IST

