Bogus Bonus: Rakesh Bedi Hilariously Rubbishes Reports Of Receiving ₹1 Crore From Dhurandhar Producers After Film's Success | WATCH

Reports were rife about Rakesh Bedi receiving a ₹1 crore bonus for his work in Ranveer Singh's healdiner Dhurandhar. According to media sources, the actor was rewarded after his performance as the scheming Lyari politician, Jameel Jamali, became a fan favourite following the release of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor has now taken to his Instagram account to set the record straight on the viral report.

Did Rakesh Bedi receive ₹1 crore as a bonus for the Dhurandhar role?

On April 24, Rakesh Bedi took to his Instagram account to rubbish the news of receiving a bonus cheque from Dhurandhar producers. He shared that no such amount has been reflected in his bank account yet and responded to the claims sarcastically. In his signature style, the veteran actor shared, “Kayi log mujhe ye bata rahe hain ki mujhe production house se Dhurandhar ke baad Rs 1 crore mila hai. Toh bhaiya woh kahan pada hai, kiske ghar mein rakha hai, kiski jeb mein hai, mujhe bata do yaar kahan kisi ne gaad ke rakha hai. Bata do taaki main jaake le loon kyunki mere account mein toh abhi tak nahin aaya hai. (There are reports that I have received Rs 1 crore from the production house after Dhurandhar's success. Please tell me where that money is? Who has it? Who has pocketed it? Please tell me who has buried it where so that I can go and get it because it's not in my account yet).”



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He added, “Mere account mein toh show nahin kar raha hai. Aur agar aa gaya toh main doonga ya shayad na bhi bataaoon ke mujhe mil gaya hai. Lekin filhaal toh nahin mila hai. Agar aap dilwa sakte ho toh please dilwa do. (It's not showing in my account. If it's credited to my account, maybe I'll tell you, maybe I won't. For now, I haven't got the money. If you can get me the money, please let me know).”



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Rakesh Bedi in Dhurandhar | Image: X

The clarification comes after a report in Bollywood Hugama noted that the actor was paid ₹50 Lakhs for his role as Jameel Jamali. Impressed by his performance and how well he has resonated with fans, Aditya Dhar and the team of the movie allegedly decided to give him double his fee as a bonus.



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