Bollywood Box Office: Mastiii 4 Vs 120 Bahadur Vs De De Pyaar De 2

New movies 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 released in cinema halls this weekend. They were expected to do well at the box office, given 120 Bahadur is a war drama based on the Battle Of Rezang La in Leh between Indian and Chinese troops and Mastiii 4 is the latest entry in the hit adult comedy franchise starring Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh. However, the opening weekend for both have been below par, with Mastiii 4, which was in the lead at the box office on the opening day (November 21), now trailing behind Farhan's 120 Bahadur.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan's De De Pyaar De 2 suffered due to the release of the new movies and its screens getting reduced. However, it has been able to perform better than the new releases as its second weekend wound up.

Mastiii 4 Vs 120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar starrer establishes a good lead

Mastiii 4 collections have been poor in the opening weekend. This could be due to word of mouth not being positive enough to drive growth. The film collected ₹2.75 crore on day 1 and 2, followed by a slight jump in its biz on Sunday. On day 3, the film minted ₹3 crore, taking its three -day figures to ₹8.50 crore.

120 Bahadur opened to ₹2.25 crore on Friday and then collected ₹3.85 crore on Saturday and ₹4 crore on Sunday. The three-day collection of the film is ₹10.10 crore. This performance comes amid accusations from a section of social media users and viewers of "fictionalisation" of the story of Battle Of Rezang La during the Indo-China war of 1962.

De De Pyaar De 2 witnesses a decent 2nd weekend

DDPD 2 collected a little over ₹50 crore in its opening week. In its second weekend, the rom-com collected slightly over ₹10 crore, taking its 10-day biz to ₹61.85 crore.