90s Bollywood Star And Bigg Boss Winner, Who Once Signed 60 Movies After His Debut, Left Lip Syncing At Small Weddings

A wedding in Bihar turned special for its guests, but for one of the attendees, not so much. Bollywood celebs are a big draw at events and gatherings, including marriage functions. Recently, actor Rahul Roy, best known for his role in the blockbuster hit Aashiqui (1990), was seen performing at a wedding. While many found this to be nostalgic and a happy moment for the couple getting married, some pointed out that Rahul "deserved better".

The Bollywood actor arrived as a guest at the wedding of the niece of RK Srivastava, a well-known mathematics teacher from Bihar. Instead of just a casual meet and greet with the family, Rahul performed for them. Holding a guitar, he channeled his signature Aashiqui character and was seen lip syncing to the popular track Saanson Ki Zaroorat Hai Jaise from the movie.

Rahul Roy became an overnight sensation after Aashiqui released in 1990 | Image: X

The wedding guests who surrounded him stood mesmerised. They even clapped and cheered him on. He greeted them amid cheers. However, despite Rahul bringing smiles on the faces of the guests, some social media users mentioned how his life had taken a complete U-turn, and from a star in front of the camera, he was left performing at small family functions in remote parts of the country.

"Bhagwan kisi ko itne bure din na dikhye (sic)," commented one. Another one wrote, "This is when u ruin ur life by ur own(sic)." One remark read, "Bando ko ek bar fir mauka milna chahiye (sic)."

