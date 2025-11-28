Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Dhanush, Kriti Sanon Starrer Poised To Open Better Than All Bollywood Romantic Movies Of 2025 But One

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Dhanush returns to Bollywood with his new romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein after the release of Atrangi Re in 2021. It's his third time collaborating with director Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. Co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tere Ishk Mein has been performing well at the box office on day 1 and has already become the Dhanush's biggest opener in Hindi. Since the response to the movie has been positive so far, it is poised to witness good growth over the weekend.

Tere Ishk Mein set to take a double digit opening

As per Sacnilk, the theatre occupancy for the latest Bollywood release was 15.29% for the morning shows and 21.67% for the afternoon shows. For the evening and late night shows, the occupancy will rise further. By 6 pm on Friday, Tere Ishk Mein has collected ₹8 crore. There's potential to cross ₹15 crore mark on day 1, but that depends entirely on footfalls in multiplexes and single screens.

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush have teamed up for the first time for Tere Ishk Mein | Image: X

A good start will set the tone for the first weekend and if all goes well, ₹50 crore+ collection is expected in the first three days. Tere Ishk Mein has already become the biggest Hindi opener for Dhanush, as it has surpassed the ₹5 crore nett collection of Raanjhanaa on day 1. As viewers flocked to watch this film, last week's releases 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 crashed out.

Tere Ishk Mein to fall behind Saiyaara

Going by its day 1 earnings so far, Tere Ishk Mein is set to register the second biggest opening for a Hindi romantic drama film in 2025. Despite encouraging business, it will fall behind Saiyaara, which collected over ₹21 crore on day 1. TIM will however fare better than Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Metro In Dino, Dhadak 2 and Param Sundari on its opening day.