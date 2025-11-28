After Arrest, '10 Wala Biscuit Ka Packet' Fame Influencer Shadab Jakati Clarifies About Obscene Video With Minor Daughter And Wife

Content creator Shadab Jakati, who is known for his viral '10 Wala Biscuit Ka Packet' reel, has landed in trouble over a video he recently shared. In the controversial reel, he was seen acting as a shopkeeper but ends up passing double entendres. The objectionable part of the video was that it featured a minor girl and Shadab made inappropriate remarks in front of her. Later on, the YouTuber shared that the girl featuring the clip was his daughter.

A complaint against Shadab was lodged in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh leading to his arrest before a local court granted him bail. Meerut resident Rahul filed complaints with the Chief Minister’s office and the police, accusing Shadab of uploading a video that used objectionable language involving a minor girl and two women. More complaints were submitted to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

After being granted bail, Shadab said, “I didn’t know it would blow up like this. I removed the video as soon as I realised people were unhappy. I even spoke to the person who complained." He also shared that the child seen in the clip is his daughter and one of the women is his wife, adding that the dialogue in question was meant as a compliment.

“I’ve received love from across the country, but in my own Meerut, I expected support and respect. It hurts when people at home don’t understand,” he added. Shadab further said that he would continue making family-friendly videos.