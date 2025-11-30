₹900 Crore In A Single Day! This Movie Wipes Out Avengers Endgame's Box Office Record In China

China is one of the biggest markets for international movies. Time and again, Hollywood releases have not only created box office milestones in the Chinese market, but the numbers being pulled in are absolutely bonkers. A new release has captured the Chinese box office and became the highest single day grosser in the country, beating a six-year-old record held by Avengers: Endgame.

On Saturday, Disney animated feature Zootopia 2 scored a staggering $104.80 million, becoming the first Hollywood film ever to cross the $100 million (aprox ₹894 crore) single-day mark in the territory. It sold 18.5 million tickets on Saturday, which is the highest single-day count for a Hollywood film in the market. Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, which earlier held the single-day gross record in China for a Hollywood film with $79 million ($107+ million with previews), has now slipped behind Zootopia 2 to the second spot.

Advertisement

Zootopia 2 is expected to make over $500 million globally in its first weekend | Image: X

Globally, the film is off to a remarkable start and is expected to cross $520 million in its first weekend as the theatrical run picks up pace.

Zootopia 2 performs well at the box office in India

For the Hindi version, Shraddha Kapoor voices the character of Judy Hopps, a rabbit cop. Here too, the movie is performing well. After opening at ₹1.6 crore on November 28, the biz grew by over 100% to ₹3.25 crore on day 2 (Saturday). On Sunday, the numbers are expected to go further up. Zootopia 2 will end up earning over ₹10 crore in its first weekend in India. Of this, the English version will remain as the biggest contributor, followed by Hindi.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor voices the character of rabbit cop Judy in Zootopia 2 Hindi version | Image: X