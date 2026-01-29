Bollywood Theatrical Releases In February: Vadh 2, O Romeo, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Tu Yaa Main, Do Deewane Seher Mein And More Hindi Films To Watch

Bollywood Theatrical Releases In February: After Dhurandhar and Border 2 gave the Hindi film industry much needed respite by doing good box office business in the past two months, February is set to be an entertaining time at the movies, with titles releasing in various genres, including romance, survival thriller, crime drama and comedy. Here's a list of all Bollywood movies debuting on the big screens in February.

Vadh 2

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta star in the sequel to their critically acclaimed 2022 mystery thriller Vadh. The first film followed the murder of a loan shark and the cover up of the crime by Sanjay and Neena's characters. In the thematically similar sequel, the lead pair returns, but as different characters. The ensemble cast also includes Kumud Mishra, Shilpa Shukla and Yogita Bihani.

Release date: February 6

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run

The popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is getting the big screen treatment, with Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre and Vidisha Srivastava reprising their roles as Vibhuti, Tiwari, Angoori and Anita respectively in the movie adaptation. The trailer of the comedy film has been well received and the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain team has also added Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) and more into the mix.

Release date: February 6

Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani

A manhole cleaner and a vegetable vendor fall in love during secret meetings in a train bathroom. Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani stars Eshitta Singh and Sanjay Bishnoi and will look to touch upon caste and socio-economic inequalities prevalent in the Indian society.

Release date: February 6

O Romeo

Shahid Kapoor turns gangster in Vishal Bhardwaj's crime drama O Romeo. The movie is based on true events and features a star studded cast, including Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, ⁠Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey.

Release date: February 13

Tu Yaa Main

Tu Ya Main is a survival thriller featuring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor as social media influencers fighting off a crocodile for their survival. As the title hints, only one will survive.

Release date: February 13

Do Deewane Seher Mein

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur have teamed up for the first time in the romantic drama film Do Deewane Seher Mein. The teaser hints at their playful chemistry and the intense love story, backed by soulful melodies.