Dhurandhar OTT Release: Telugu And Tamil Dubbed Versions Confirmed To Stream On Netflix

Dhurandhar OTT Release: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer spy thriller has concluded its record-breaking theatrical run after releasing on December 5 and is set to stream on Netflix from January 30. Dhurandhar grossed nearly ₹1400 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest Bollywood hits ever. Now, the film's streaming journey is all set to begin right before the sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to hit the big screens on March 19.

After Dhurandhar became a viral hit in North India, there was an unprecedented demand for the movie's dubbed versions in Southern states. However, the makers stuck to the Hindi version for the big screens. On OTT, however, it was expected that the movie would stream its dubbed versions too. Fan expectations have been met as Netflix lists Dhurandhar release in Tamil and Telugu, alongside the film's original Hindi version. It remains to be seen how the movie performs in other languages and on streaming, especially since the sequel is arriving in another one month.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari town to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Hamza Ali Mazari while Akshaye Khanna essays the role of gangster Rehman Dakait. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, all of whom play real-life Pakistani characters. Sara Arjun also plays a pivotal part in the movie.

Dhurandhar will stream on Netflix | Image: X

Heeding fan demand, Netflix will stream Dhurandhar on January 30 at midnight even though the streamer abides by noon releases in India. It is said that Netflix has paid ₹130 crore for securing the streaming rights of both parts of Dhurandhar, making it one of the biggest OTT deals in Hindi cinema.