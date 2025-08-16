Bollywood Throwback: Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Ooze Royalty In Rare Pic From Wedding Ceremony

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple's nuptials were far from the big Bollywood wedding of modern times. Photos from their intimate ceremony are doing the rounds on social media on the occasion of the actor's 55th birthday today, August 16.

In the throwback photo, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan could be seen looking their royal best for their big day. The actress donned an elaborate golden outfit, teamed with classic bridal jewellery for the enchanting look. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked regal in a golden bandhgala teamed with a matching headwrap. As per reports, the duo donned the wedding ensembles passed down from Saif Ali Khan's mother, Sharmila Tagore and father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and their parents.

When photographer Avinash Gowariker recalled clicking a family portrait at Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's wedding

In an old interview with Avinash Gowariker, an ace photographer, spoke about clicking the family portrait for a couple. He remembered, “There are great wedding photographers doing great work. I don’t do that as such. I only do that when I have a personal relationship and I come in there and do some portraits, fun shots. So, Saif and Bebo, I did not do the full wedding; they wanted me to do that one portrait because that outfit is the same outfit that Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore had worn, and Sharmila ji’s mother-in-law and Mansoor Ali Khan’s father had worn. So it’s the third generation wearing the same outfit and that pose also we recreated (sic).”

