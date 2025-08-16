Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal Turn Yin-Yang, Hinting At Their Love & War Characters

Love & War: Film's lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were spotted flying out of Mumbai on August 16. The duo's airport spotting comes amid reports of the next schedule of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial being shot in Mhow, a town in Madhya Pradesh. The film also features Alia Bhatt, but reports suggest she will not be joining the actors in the said schedule of the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's Love & War schedule in Mhow

On August 16, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal made separate appearances at the Mumbai airport. While they did not arrive together, the actors were spotted within a gap of a few minutes. A clip of their entry at the airport has gone viral on social media.

Their choice of clothing could be interpreted as a hint of the characters they are playing in Love & War. The details of the film's plot and the characters have been kept under wraps by the filmmakers, as of now. Amid this, Ranbir Kapoor opted for an all-white outfit for his travel, while Vicky Kaushal donned an all black ensemble. It could be a possible hint at the actor playing the ‘hero’ and ‘anti-hero’ parts in the movie, respectively. However, the outfits might also be a personal choice and not a hint towards the film's plot.



Love & War first glimpse to be out on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday?