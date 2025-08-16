Hrithik Roshan Vs Vicky Kaushal At Box Office: War 2 Hits ₹100 Crore Club Faster Than Chhaava

War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR has shattered box office records after its release on August 14. With the opening day collection of over ₹50 crore in all languages in India, it has become the fastest Hindi movie in the ₹100 crore club this year. The action film is a part of the YRF Spyverse, the franchise's sixth movie, and has lived up to the hype over the Independence Day weekend. War 2 hit the big screens in a clash with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie and amid screen battle in the North, the former has managed to score a winner.

This year, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava emerged as a big hit in Bollywood with ₹600 crore total gross collection in India. After an opening of over ₹30 crore, much less than War 2's ₹52 crore, it went on to achieve a historic run at the box office. However, War 2 beat it to the ₹100 crore club race by reaching the milestone in India in just 2 days. Its first Friday (Independence Day) collection hit ₹56 crore plus, taking its nett biz in India to over ₹108 crore.

War 2 released on August 14 | Image: X

Chhaava, meanwhile, hit the ₹100 crore mark in three days. Its opening weekend biz stood at ₹116 which War 2 will surpass easily on Saturday (August 16). Jr NTR's presence in the cast has helped the movie gain significant buzz in the Telugu states, with equal collections coming in from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.