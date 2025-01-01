Published 17:41 IST, January 1st 2025
Boney Kapoor Calls Jr NTR 'Fresh Face' In Cinema, Siddharth Corrects Him Says, 'You Are Talking About The Biggest Superstar'
Boney Kapoor called Jr NTR a new face, sparking correction. Actor Siddharth corrected him and called Jr NTR the biggest superstar.
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, actor Siddharth and Telugu producer Naga Vamsi recently had a debate at a round table in which they discussed about good cinema over star power. However, Boney Kapoor’s once statement has raised eyebrows and was even corrected by actor Siddharth.
What did Boney Kapoor speak at the round table conference?
In an interaction with Galatta India, Boney Kapoor was discussing as despite being a fresh face for the Hindi-speaking region and the film being helmed by a South Indian director, it was a major success and is considered a classic in Bollywood.
When Siddharth asked if a ‘new face’ and ‘new director’ would be accepted like that in the north today. Boney Kapoor said, “It can. Why has Adi Chopra taken Tarak (Jr NTR) for his film?” He cited Jr NTR as an example of new face which led only to be corrected by Siddharth and producer Nag Vamsi.
They (Nag Vamsi and Siddarth) said, “You are talking about one of the biggest superstars in the industry working with one of the biggest film producers in India.” For the uninitiated, Janhvi Kapoor has featured alongside Jr NTR in Devara Part 1. Thee film fared well at the box office.
What more discussion happened at the round table conference?
Actor Siddharth further claimed that Ek Duuje Ke Liye ran for a year in theatres but that ‘no films are allowed to run for that long’ now. Furthermore, producer Naga Vamsi pointed out that the division between films is not based on language but rather on the quality of the movies, emphasizing that audience preferences have shifted over time.
For the unversed, Siddharth was last seen in Miss You and Indian 2 in 2024. While Boney Kapoor had produced Maidaan. Jr NTR is all geared up to star in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan in lead role and another yet-to-be titled film by Prashanth Neel.
