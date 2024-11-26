Pushpa 2 Makers Should Be Worried: Siddharth On Miss You Releasing Around Allu Arjun's Film

Siddharth is all geared up for his upcoming Tamil film Miss You. The actor is busy with the promotions of the film and will be soon hitting the theatres on November 29. Very interestingly, the film will be clashing with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 and amid this, Siddharth has addressed the clash.

Siddharth address the clash of Miss You and Pushpa 2

During the press meet of the Miss You, Siddharth was asked if he is scared that his film will be clashing the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2, which will be releasing on December 5.

Siddharth said, “There are many things that need to happen if my movie is to be in theatres in the second week. The first of them is that my film should be good and liked by the audience. About the next movie, they should be worried, and that is not my problem. If the film is good, it will be in theatres. A good cinema cannot be removed from theaters, at least not in this era where social media awareness is big.”

File photo of Siddharth | Source: IMDb

The cast of Miss You were present at the pre-release press meet. Pictures and videos form the event are going viral on social media. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Siddharth on big screens after a long time. He was last seen in Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani, Shankar and Jagan among others.

What do we know about Miss You?

Written and directed by N.Rajashekhar, Miss You stars Siddharth, Aashika Ranganath, Karunakaran, Balasaravanan, “Lollusabha” Maran, Sastika.

Poster of SIddharth's Miss You | Source: IMDb