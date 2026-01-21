Border 2 Advance Booking Collection: Sunny Deol Starrer Surpasses Pre-sale Collection Of Jaat, Yet To Beat Gadar 2

Border 2 Advance Booking Collection: The Sunny Deol headliner will hit the big screens on January 23, days before the Republic Day holiday. The film, which is a sequel to the 1997 war drama, also features Diljit Dosanjh, Ahaan Shetty and Varun Dhawan. The pre-sales of the movie began on Monday, January 20, and the movie is eyeing a decent start. It has surpassed the collection of Jaat in pre-sales, but it is yet to beat the staggering collection of Gadar 2.

How much has Border 2 collected in pre-sales?

Within just 3 days of the advance booking opening across India, Border 2 has amassed a decent pre-sales collection. As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, the movie had collected ₹3.77 crore in advance booking. The Sunny Deol headliner has sold 1,17,479 tickets in India until now.

With the movie releasing on the long weekend and the genre being war drama, Border 2 is likely to eye a decent opening at the box office. The film also carries a nostalgic factor of its prequel, which is also expected to contribute to its business. With block seats, the pre-sales collection of Border 2 has already crossed ₹7 crore. As per the trade tracking website, the movie is likely to open with a collection of nearly ₹10 crore.



The movie has already surpassed the pre-sales collection of Jaat, which raked in ₹2.37 crore in advance booking. The next milestone is to beat the advance booking collection of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which amassed a total of over ₹12 crore before release.



Border 2 greenlit by CBFC for theatrical release