Border 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh And Varun Dhawan's Republic Day Release Eyes Decent Opening

Border 2 is all set to hit the big screens on January 23, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. The film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in major roles and is a sequel to the 1997 film. The advanced booking for the movie began on Monday, January 19 and is moving at a decent pace.

Border 2 advance booking begins on a decent note

The pre-sales for Border 2 commenced on Monday across India. As per Sacnilk, 54,283 tickets for the movie's first day of release have already been sold. This has amounted to ₹1.72 crore in pre-sales, at the time of publishing. With a decent buzz around the movie, the pre-sales are expected to spike in the coming days.

Border 2 is releasing on the ocassion of Basant Panchami, followed by the weekend and Republic Day holiday on Monday. The extended holidays are expected to prove beneficial for the movie's business of the movie. Directed by Anurag Singh, the second instalment of the iconic film brings back Sunny Deol as the main lead, with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty joining him to fight the enemies.



As per the trailer, Border 2 is inspired by ‘true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War’. The trailer shows forces from India's Army, Navy, and Air Force coming together to fight the enemy. Mona Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa also feature in key roles.



Dhurandhar 2 teaser to screen with Border 2

Adding to the anticipation of Border 2, reports have also suggested that the theatrical print of the movie comes attached with the teaser of Dhurandhar 2. The Ranveer Singh headliner is one of the most antiiapted movie of the year, and its teaser is likely to bring in more people to the big screens. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19.